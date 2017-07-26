Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Fans nine in six innings
Jimenez gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings Wednesday against the Rays.
He got tagged with the rare loss that he did not actually deserve in this one. Jimenez pitched well enough for the O's to prevail, but he was narrowly outpitched by Alex Cobb on the other side, and his bullpen gave up three runs in two innings after he left. This was Jimenez's third quality start in his last eight outings. He lines up for two home starts next week against the Royals and Tigers.
