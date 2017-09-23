Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Hammered for six runs in Friday defeat
Jimenez (6-11) allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out three across three innings to take the loss Friday against the Rays.
Jimenez gave up a pair of homers in the early going, leading to his early exit while never giving the Orioles a chance to compete in this contest. With a 6.81 ERA on the season, he's likely not being utilized by many teams playing this late in the fantasy season. He'll make his next start Sunday against the Rays.
