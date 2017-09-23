Play

Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Hammered for six runs in Friday defeat

Jimenez (6-11) allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out three across three innings to take the loss Friday against the Rays.

Jimenez gave up a pair of homers in the early going, leading to his early exit while never giving the Orioles a chance to compete in this contest. With a 6.81 ERA on the season, he's likely not being utilized by many teams playing this late in the fantasy season. He'll make his next start Sunday against the Rays.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast