Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Holds Royals in check during quality start

Jimenez allowed one run on five hits and two walks across seven innings in a nodecision Monday against the Royals. He struck out six.

Jimenez gave up an RBI double to Eric Hosmer in the first inning, but he settled in after that point and breezed through seven frames on an even 100 pitches. Unfortunately, Danny Duffy's gem on the other side prevented Jimenez from earning his fifth win, but he will have to settle for his second consecutive quality start. Three earned runs over 13 innings in his last two starts qualifies as his best back-to-back stretch this season and he will look to keep up this effectiveness Saturday against the Tigers.