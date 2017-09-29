Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Moves to bullpen for rest of season
Jimenez won't start in any of the Orioles' three games against the Rays before the regular season comes to a close, MLB.com reports.
Manager Buck Showalter will go with a four-man rotation for the Orioles' five-game week, leaving no room for Jimenez or Chris Tillman. Jimenez, who was lit up for six runs over three innings in his last outing Sept. 22, carries a 6-11 record, 6.81 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 142.2 frames on the season. He'll be a free agent this offseason and may struggle to garner more than a minor-league deal given his immense struggles during his four seasons in Baltimore.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Hammered for six runs in Friday defeat•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Strikes out 10 in win over Yankees•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows three runs in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Lasts just 2.2 innings in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows three home runs in loss to Atheltics•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Battered by Mariners on Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...