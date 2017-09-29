Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Moves to bullpen for rest of season

Jimenez won't start in any of the Orioles' three games against the Rays before the regular season comes to a close, MLB.com reports.

Manager Buck Showalter will go with a four-man rotation for the Orioles' five-game week, leaving no room for Jimenez or Chris Tillman. Jimenez, who was lit up for six runs over three innings in his last outing Sept. 22, carries a 6-11 record, 6.81 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 142.2 frames on the season. He'll be a free agent this offseason and may struggle to garner more than a minor-league deal given his immense struggles during his four seasons in Baltimore.