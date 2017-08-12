Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Removed after being struck by liner
Jimenez was lifted from Friday's start against the A's after he was struck by a line drive on the right leg, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The right-hander earned the no-decision after going 5.1 innings in the 5-4 loss, but may have lasted longer had it not been for an errant liner off the bat of Chad Pinder. Jimenez didn't appear to be in any significant pain while being checked on by trainers, yet exited the game after 99 pitches under his own power. His next start is scheduled to come Wednesday against Seattle, though the Orioles should confirm his status within the coming days.
