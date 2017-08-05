Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Slated to start Sunday

Jimenez is listed as the probable starter for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After back-to-back six-run blowups, Jimenez closed out July with consecutive quality starts, allowing a total of three runs while striking out 15 over 13 innings in those two outings. That run of success will afford Jimenez another opportunity to start in the immediate future, and it's possible Jimenez will stick in the rotation for a while longer, as the team is reportedly considering moving Chris Tillman to the bullpen instead.