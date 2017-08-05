Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Slated to start Sunday
Jimenez is listed as the probable starter for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
After back-to-back six-run blowups, Jimenez closed out July with consecutive quality starts, allowing a total of three runs while striking out 15 over 13 innings in those two outings. That run of success will afford Jimenez another opportunity to start in the immediate future, and it's possible Jimenez will stick in the rotation for a while longer, as the team is reportedly considering moving Chris Tillman to the bullpen instead.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Turns in another poor month•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Holds Royals in check during quality start•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Fans nine in six innings•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Suffers another lopsided loss Friday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Crushed by Cubs on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed as No.3 starter coming out of break•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...