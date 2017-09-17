Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Strikes out 10 in win over Yankees
Jimenez (6-10) tossed five one-run innings to earn the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Jimenez gave up a solo home run to Didi Gregorious in the second inning, but he settled down and cruised to one of his best outings in recent memory. He threw just 54 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced just two groundball outs, but his ability to finish off hitters helped him to a successful outing. After briefly moving to the bullpen, Jimenez seems set to finish the season in the rotation and has strung together a couple of respectable outings ahead of Friday's matchup with the Rays.
