Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Jimenez struck out 11 but was left with a no-decision after allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday against the Athletics.

Jimenez has been piling on the strikeouts over his past four starts, as he now owns 32 through just 24 innings in that span. With that nastiness comes some inconsistency, though, as Jimenez has served up four home runs in that span as well and is just 1-1 with a pair of no-decisions as a result. He is showing some life for the first time in a long time, though, and it's hard to ignore those gigantic strikeout numbers.