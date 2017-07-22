Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Suffers another lopsided loss Friday

Jimenez (4-6) pitched 5.1 innings Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five in a loss to the Astros.

The battle-weary veteran stood no chance Friday against the AL's best team. He allowed two first-inning home runs and surrendered five runs in the first two frames. In four starts this month, Jimenez has allowed 20 runs over 19 innings, pushing his ERA to 7.19 -- the worst mark of any pitcher in the majors with more than 75 innings. If manager Buck Showalter keeps the right-hander in the rotation, then Jimenez would toe the rubber for his next start Wednesday in Tampa.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast