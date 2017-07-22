Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Suffers another lopsided loss Wednesday

Jimenez (4-6) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five Astros in Friday's loss.

The battle-weary veteran stood no chance Friday against the AL's best team. He allowed two first-inning home runs and surrendered five runs in the first two frames. In four starts this month, Jimenez has allowed 20 runs over 19 innings, pushing his ERA to 7.19 -- the worst mark of any pitcher with more than 75 innings. If manager Buck Showalter keeps the right-hander in the rotation, then Jimenez would toe the rubber for his next start Wednesday in Tampa.