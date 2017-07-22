Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Suffers another lopsided loss Wednesday
Jimenez (4-6) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five Astros in Friday's loss.
The battle-weary veteran stood no chance Friday against the AL's best team. He allowed two first-inning home runs and surrendered five runs in the first two frames. In four starts this month, Jimenez has allowed 20 runs over 19 innings, pushing his ERA to 7.19 -- the worst mark of any pitcher with more than 75 innings. If manager Buck Showalter keeps the right-hander in the rotation, then Jimenez would toe the rubber for his next start Wednesday in Tampa.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Crushed by Cubs on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed as No.3 starter coming out of break•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Carried by offense in Sunday's win•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Lit up on July 4th in Milwaukee•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Blanks Jays through eight•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Pasted for nine runs Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...