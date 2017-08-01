Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Turns in another poor month
Jimenez went 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and a 32:13 K:BB over six starts and 32 innings in July.
The 33-year-old continued to do what he has all season -- throw up unsightly numbers, but mix in a couple of decent performances. Jimenez gave up 21 runs on 31 hits in his first four games of July, then proceeded to give up just three runs while striking out 15 in his final two outings of the month. His recent run of success may afford Jimenez more chances to start even with Jeremy Hellickson coming aboard from Philadelphia.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Holds Royals in check during quality start•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Fans nine in six innings•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Suffers another lopsided loss Friday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Crushed by Cubs on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed as No.3 starter coming out of break•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Carried by offense in Sunday's win•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...