Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Turns in another poor month

Jimenez went 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and a 32:13 K:BB over six starts and 32 innings in July.

The 33-year-old continued to do what he has all season -- throw up unsightly numbers, but mix in a couple of decent performances. Jimenez gave up 21 runs on 31 hits in his first four games of July, then proceeded to give up just three runs while striking out 15 in his final two outings of the month. His recent run of success may afford Jimenez more chances to start even with Jeremy Hellickson coming aboard from Philadelphia.