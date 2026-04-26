Honeycutt left Sunday's contest with High-A Frederick early with left thumb discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Honeycutt finished his day having gone 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout, and he is now batting .188 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 67 at-bats in 18 games at High-A this year. It's unclear what exactly the outfielder's injury is, but he can considered day-to-day for the time being.