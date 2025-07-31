The Padres traded Figueroa to the Orioles on Thursday as part of the package for Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Figueroa has turned heads since being selected in the 18th round of last year's draft. He posted a 1.922 OPS in rookie ball before being bumped up to Single-A, where he's now slashing .262/.375/.456 through 232 plate appearances. The 21-year-old first baseman could continue to rise through the Orioles' farm system if his bat stays hot, though he's still probably at least a year or two away from approaching the majors.