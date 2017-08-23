Nuno was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 29-year-old appeared in 12 games for Baltimore, logging a 10.43 ERA and 2.25 WHIP. Nuno fared much better over 15 contests with Norfolk, managing a 2.82 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He'll now return to the Tides, but without a spot on the 40-man roster this time around.