Machin went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Astros.

Entering the game at third base as part of a double switch in the top of the eighth inning, Machin drove the first pitch he saw from Kaleb Ort in the bottom of the frame over the fence in center field. The utility infielder has just been called up earlier in the day for his first MLB action since 2022, and Friday's blast was just the second homer of his career in 363 plate appearances. With Jordan Westburg (ankle) back on the IL, there might be some playing time available in the short term for Machin, but Jorge Mateo (hamstring) re-started his rehab assignment Wednesday and could be a week or so away from rejoining the roster.