The Orioles signed Nittoli to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nittoli opted out of his minor-league pact with the Brewers last week and has quickly landed in a new organization. The 34-year-old last appeared in the big leagues with the Orioles in 2024, making two scoreless appearances. Nittoli will report to Triple-A Norfolk.