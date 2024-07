The Orioles selected Nittoli's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Nittoli signed a minor-league deal with the O's on July 2 and has since given up one run in three innings in Triple-A. He'll now provide additional depth to Baltimore's bullpen, replacing Cade Povich on the team's pitching staff. Danny Coulombe (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.