LeBlanc (1-0) allowed four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Red Sox.

LeBlanc wasn't particularly dominant in Sunday's start, but an early-game surge by the Orioles put him in line for the win in his season debut. The southpaw worked mainly as a primary pitcher with the Mariners last season while logging a 5.71 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 121.1 innings in 26 appearances (eight starts). LeBlanc's next start should come at home Saturday against the Rays.