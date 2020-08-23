LeBlanc exited in the first inning of his start Sunday against the Red Sox due to an unspecified injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. He recorded two outs and gave up a home run and a base hit before departing.

The nature of LeBlanc's injury isn't yet known, but it's believed to be arm-related, as Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com notes that the lefty's last pitch before departing was a curveball that was just 65.7 miles per hour. Tom Eshelman was summoned in relief of LeBlanc and could be the next man up to join the rotation if the southpaw is forced to head to the IL. LeBlanc carried a 7.89 ERA and 1.52 WHIP into Sunday's start, so his spot in the rotation may have already been on thin ice before he sustained the injury.