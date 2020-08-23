LeBlanc was pulled in the first inning of his start Sunday against the Red Sox due to left elbow discomfort, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. He recorded two outs and gave up a run on two hits before exiting.

The Orioles probably won't offer a timeline for LeBlanc's return to action until shortly after the contest or prior to the team's next game Tuesday in Tampa Bay, but the southpaw seems likely to head to the injured list as a result of the elbow issue. Tom Eshelman came on to replace LeBlanc in long relief Sunday and could be sufficiently stretched out to make a spot start the next time the latter's turn in the rotation comes up Saturday against the Blue Jays in Buffalo. Jorge Lopez could be another candidate to make a spot start.