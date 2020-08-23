LeBlanc will undergo an MRI after leaving Sunday's start against the Red Sox with left elbow discomfort, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The veteran southpaw made it only two outs and 14 pitches into Sunday's outing before exiting with the injury. LeBlanc seems likely to miss at least one turn through the rotation considering it's an elbow issue, but the team is unlikely to have another update until it receives the MRI results Monday. Tom Eshelman -- who covered 4.1 scoreless innings Sunday to earn the win -- and Jorge Lopez would be candidates for a spot start should LeBlanc miss any time.