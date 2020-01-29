Play

LeBlanc signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

LeBlanc worked as a starter/primary pitcher for the Mariners last season, but he mostly struggled with a 5.71 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 92:31 K:BB over 121.1 innings, leading to his $5 million club option for 2020 being declined. The veteran left-hander is a likely candidate to earn a spot in Baltimore's starting rotation with a decent showing in spring training.

