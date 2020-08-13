LeBlanc allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two Wednesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

LeBlanc kept the ball in the yard but allowed multiple baserunners three of the four innings he pitched. While he has hasn't been effective this season, it's particularly noteworthy that he surrendered three free passes, as he entered the game having walked just two batters across his first three starts. He now owns a 7.13 ERA across 17.2 innings and will draw Toronto in his next start on Monday.