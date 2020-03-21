LeBlanc will likely have a spot in the Orioles' starting rotation once the season begins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

LeBlanc signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles during the offseason after putting together a lackluster campaign with the Mariners in 2019, but the 35-year-old should make the major-league roster to begin the season. LeBlanc allowed one earned run off two hits while recording six strikeouts over five innings this spring.