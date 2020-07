LeBlanc lines up to start the third game of the season in Boston, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

He is not even on the 40-man roster yet but is expected to follow John Means and Alex Cobb in the rotation. The trio will start the Orioles' three exhibition games in advance of the opening series against the Red Sox. LeBlanc threw five scoreless innings in Saturday's intrasquad game and should not face a workload restriction early in the season.