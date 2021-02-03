LeBlanc signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The veteran left-hander will earn $700,000 if he cracks the major-league roster. LeBlanc started six games for Baltimore during 2020 and got roughed up with an 8.06 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 22.1 innings before landing on the injured list with a stress fracture in his elbow during late August. The 36-year-old could easily earn a look at the back end of the Orioles rotation given the inexperience of the rest of the group.