LeBlanc will serve as the starter for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

LeBlanc has made five relief appearances to begin the season and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in five innings during that time. He hasn't thrown more than 24 pitches in any of his appearances this year, so it's not clear how long LeBlanc will be able to pitch against Oakland on Saturday.