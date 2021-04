LeBlanc allowed three runs on three hits over one inning in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees. He failed to record a strikeout.

LeBlanc was called upon to pitch the eighth inning, but he gave up a three-run homer to Aaron Judge that effectively ended any chance of the Orioles making a comeback. The 36-year-old LeBlanc is expected to work out of the bullpen for much of 2021. If Tuesday is any indication of his performance this year, he'll be limited to low-leverage assignments.