LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's meeting between the Orioles and the Marlins. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning one across 3.1 innings.

LeBlanc was lucky to avoid the loss, as he didn't have a good performance. The veteran left-hander has endured a tough start to the season, allowing 11 earned runs in just 14.1 innings across his first three starts. He will try to bounce back in his next scheduled start at Philadelphia on Aug. 13.