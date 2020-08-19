LeBlanc gave up five runs on five hits and two walks and struck out three in four innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

LeBlanc again struggled through his turn in the rotation. A Randal Grichuk homer in the third inning accounted for two runs, and LeBlanc was relieved by Travis Lakins in the fifth during another Blue Jays rally. The 36-year-old LeBlanc has a 7.89 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over 21.2 innings this season. He's pitched into the sixth inning just twice in five starts. The southpaw's next outing is expected to be Sunday versus the Red Sox.