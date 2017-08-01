Miley went 2-3 in July while posting an 8.68 ERA and surrendering a .408 wOBA -- the worst such marks for any month during his seven-year career.

Despite inducing groundballs at a career-high rate, Miley's 1.4 HR/9 through 22 starts is his worst ever. Command continues to plague the 30-year-old, who's 5.2 BB/9 is tied for highest in MLB. Miley's 1.76 WHIP is worst in baseball among qualified pitchers, although one could argue that his career-high .345 BABIP has something to do with that. More troubling than any of this may be the fact that batters have been squaring the ball up more than ever before against the righty, racking up a 34.6 percent hard-contact rate. With a large sample size in place, owners have no reason to hang on to Miley in hopes of a late-season rebound.