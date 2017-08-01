Orioles' Wade Miley: Endures career-worst month in July
Miley went 2-3 in July while posting an 8.68 ERA and surrendering a .408 wOBA -- the worst such marks for any month during his seven-year career.
Despite inducing groundballs at a career-high rate, Miley's 1.4 HR/9 through 22 starts is his worst ever. Command continues to plague the 30-year-old, who's 5.2 BB/9 is tied for highest in MLB. Miley's 1.76 WHIP is worst in baseball among qualified pitchers, although one could argue that his career-high .345 BABIP has something to do with that. More troubling than any of this may be the fact that batters have been squaring the ball up more than ever before against the righty, racking up a 34.6 percent hard-contact rate. With a large sample size in place, owners have no reason to hang on to Miley in hopes of a late-season rebound.
More News
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Shows improvement in win•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Clobbered for seven runs Saturday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Eyeing Saturday start•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Holds Twins to one run Saturday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...