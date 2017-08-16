Miley (6-10) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

The lefty failed to build on the momentum from his seven-inning gem his last time out, as he labored late and was ultimately pulled with one out remaining in the fifth. Miley has allowed five hits or fewer in each of his last five starts, but he leads all major-league pitchers with 72 walks on the season. He's a high-risk option who offers little strikeout upside as a streamer.