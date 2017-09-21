Orioles' Wade Miley: Gives up six runs for second straight start
Miley (8-14) was tagged for six runs on four hits -- including two homers -- and four walks over 4.1 innings in a 9-0 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
This marks his second straight six-run outing, but at least he lasted four full innings longer than his last start, in which he recorded just a single out. Once upon a time, Miley was a promising starter, but he's putting the finishing touches on his second straight season with an ERA over 5.00, and his 1.70 WHIP is the second-worst mark among MLB pitchers who've thrown at least 100 innings.
