Miley (6-9) delivered seven innings of one-run ball to notch his sixth win of the season Thursday against the A's. He surrendered three hits and three walks while fanning seven batters.

The lone run Miley surrendered was unearned as he dropped his season ERA to 5.19. He was able to limit base runners, something he has struggled to do for much of the season. Miley's outing Thursday was his longest start since he went 7.0 innings June 1 against Boston. He's lined up to make his next start Tuesday against his former team, the Seattle Mariners.