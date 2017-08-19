Orioles' Wade Miley: May not start Sunday
Miley may not start Sunday's game against the Angels, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Apparently, Chris Tillman, who was recently moved to the bullpen, could start Sunday's game if he is not used out of the bullpen Saturday. It is unclear if this means the Orioles might be moving Miley to the bullpen or just adding a sixth starter for this turn in the rotation. Miley has a 7.44 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 58 strikeouts over his last 65.1 innings. If Tillman is used in relief Saturday, it would seem that Miley would still be in line for Sunday's start.
