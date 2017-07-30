Orioles' Wade Miley: Shows improvement in win
Miley (5-9) held the Rangers to two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts over five innings in Sunday's 10-6 win.
Miley has now gone 11 consecutive outings without a quality start, but this effort still represents a major improvement after his past three opponents tagged him for a combined 17 earned runs in 15.2 innings. Baltimore's bats made sure he walked away victorious in this one, staking the veteran southpaw to a 9-2 lead by the time he exited this contest after 105 pitches. A repeat of this result is the best Miley could hope for when he next takes the mound Friday against a righty-laden Tigers lineup.
