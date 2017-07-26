Miley (4-9) gave up five runs on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

All five runs crossed the plate in the second inning, capped by Tim Beckham's three-run homer. Miley's now surrendered 17 runs -- including four home runs -- over his last 15.2 innings, leaving him with an ugly 5.69 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 1.5 HR/9 on the year. The left-hander will next take the mound Monday at home against the Royals.

