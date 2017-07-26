Orioles' Wade Miley: Struggles continue Tuesday
Miley (4-9) gave up five runs on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
All five runs crossed the plate in the second inning, capped by Tim Beckham's three-run homer. Miley's now surrendered 17 runs -- including four home runs -- over his last 15.2 innings, leaving him with an ugly 5.69 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 1.5 HR/9 on the year. The left-hander will next take the mound Monday at home against the Royals.
More News
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Clobbered for seven runs Saturday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Eyeing Saturday start•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Holds Twins to one run Saturday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Will start Saturday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Recognizes need for change•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...