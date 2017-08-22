Orioles' Wade Miley: Tosses quality start in win over Athletics
Miley (7-10) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Athletics. He struck out six.
Miley allowed a run as three consecutive men reached in the third inning, but he cruised through the next few frames and was only scored upon via a solo home run. He threw just 53 percent of his pitches for strikes, but eight groundball outs and some timely put-aways propelled him to a quality start. Miley has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts and will look to keep up his solid form next Monday against the Mariners.
