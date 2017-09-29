Miley expressed interest in returning to Baltimore next season, but the club has yet to offer encouraging remarks when asked if it will pick up the pitcher's $12 million team option for 2018, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's hard to believe that the O's would even think about paying Miley $12 million after the season he's had. According to FanGraphs, the southpaw has tossed a league-worst 35 percent of his pitches for strikes, and only 41 percent of those have elicited swings (which is also worst in the league). "We're going to need to improve our starting pitching in 2018," said VP of baseball operations Dan Duquette. "Obviously, we're disappointed with our staff this year. There's time for that." Miley stringed together a few good runs in 2017, but overall it was a disastrous campaign that will likely have him looking for a new team this winter.