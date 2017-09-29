Orioles' Wade Miley: Unsure of future with team
Miley expressed interest in returning to Baltimore next season, but the club has yet to offer encouraging remarks when asked if it will pick up the pitcher's $12 million team option for 2018, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's hard to believe that the O's would even think about paying Miley $12 million after the season he's had. According to FanGraphs, the southpaw has tossed a league-worst 35 percent of his pitches for strikes, and only 41 percent of those have elicited swings (which is also worst in the league). "We're going to need to improve our starting pitching in 2018," said VP of baseball operations Dan Duquette. "Obviously, we're disappointed with our staff this year. There's time for that." Miley stringed together a few good runs in 2017, but overall it was a disastrous campaign that will likely have him looking for a new team this winter.
More News
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Gives up six runs for second straight start•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Exits after recording single out•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Suffers 12th defeat of season Friday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Slated to start Friday•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Stuck with loss despite six-strikeout effort•
-
Orioles' Wade Miley: Earns another win Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...