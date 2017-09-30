Miley (8-15) allowed four runs on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts over four innings to take the loss Friday to the Rays.

Miley's season ends with five straight losses, including four starts of at least four runs allowed. His final ERA sits at 5.61 over 159.1 innings and a brutal 141:93 K:BB. This is his second straight season with an ERA over 5.00, and he hasn't posted an ERA under 4.00 since 2013 with Arizona.