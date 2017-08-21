Miley will make his next start Monday against the Athletics, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Miley had initially been scheduled to start the Orioles' game a day earlier against the Angels, but manager Buck Showalter opted to push the lefty back in the rotation to make room for Chris Tillman, who had been working out of the bullpen since Aug. 3. With Tillman pitching reasonably well Sunday, it's conceivable that Showalter could deploy a six-man rotation for the Orioles' upcoming six week, meaning Miley wouldn't be in line for two starts despite kicking off the proceedings for Baltimore. If Showalter does decide to streamline his rotation to put Miley on tap for a double dip during the week, the 30-year-old would still make for a risky lineup option in most formats, considering the 5.79 ERA and 1.55 WHIP he's supplied over seven starts since the All-Star break.