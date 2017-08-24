Orioles' Welington Castillo: Barrels up 14th long fly
Castillo went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's win over Oakland.
Castillo now has five homers and 12 RBI through his past 12 games. Unfortunately, despite hitting well of late, his fantasy upside is capped because he's locked into a near timeshare with Caleb Joseph behind the plate. There are still plenty of deeper settings where Castillo is a serviceable option, though.
