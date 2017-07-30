Castillo went 2-for-4 with his 10th home run and four RBI Sunday in Texas.

Castillo looked well-rested after getting the previous night off, knocking in a run with a single in the fourth inning before blowing the game wide open with a three-run homer to make it 9-2 in the fifth. The catcher has now hit double-digit long balls in four consecutive campaigns, and is heating up of late with multi-hit efforts in five of his past eight games.