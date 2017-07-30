Castillo went 2-for-4 with his 10th home run and four RBI Sunday in Texas.

Castillo looked well-rested after getting the previous night off, knocking in a run with a single in the fourth inning before blowing the game wide open with a three-run homer to make it 9-2 in the fifth. The catcher has now hit double-digit long balls in four consecutive campaigns, and is heating up of late with multi-hit efforts in five of his past eight games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast