Orioles' Welington Castillo: Drives in four Sunday
Castillo went 2-for-4 with his 10th home run and four RBI Sunday in Texas.
Castillo looked well-rested after getting the previous night off, knocking in a run with a single in the fourth inning before blowing the game wide open with a three-run homer to make it 9-2 in the fifth. The catcher has now hit double-digit long balls in four consecutive campaigns, and is heating up of late with multi-hit efforts in five of his past eight games.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...