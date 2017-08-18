Play

Castillo is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels because of an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Castillo has been sharing time behind the dish with Caleb Joseph for much of the year, so it seemed like his absence from the lineup could have just been a routine day off. However, it appears that he's fighting some sort of an illness. Until he's ready to return, Joseph will remain at catcher.

