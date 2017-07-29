Orioles' Welington Castillo: Gets day off Saturday
Castillo is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Caleb Joseph will draw in behind the plate with Castillo getting the night off against Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Rangers. Castillo is slashing .382/.417/.500 since the All-Star break and figures to draw back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
