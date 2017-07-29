Castillo is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Caleb Joseph will draw in behind the plate with Castillo getting the night off against Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Rangers. Castillo is slashing .382/.417/.500 since the All-Star break and figures to draw back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

