Castillo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Chance Sisco will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Kevin Gausman. Castillo just sat Sunday and the team was off Monday, but there has been nothing to suggest the groin issue he dealt with recently is still a significant hindrance, nor has there been mention of a new injury.

