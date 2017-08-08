Orioles' Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Tuesday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Despite collecting two hits Monday, Castillo will head to the bench as Caleb Joseph takes over behind the dish. The two backstops will continue to split duties moving forward.
