Orioles' Welington Castillo: Held out Tuesday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
It's surprising Castillo is sitting out Tuesday against left-hander Drew Pomeranz given his .979 OPS against lefties this year, but less so when considering he went just 1-for-18 (.056) with nine strikeouts over his last six starts. Caleb Joseph will get the nod behind the plate in Castillo's place.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Leaves yard Friday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Feeling much better Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Held out Tuesday•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...