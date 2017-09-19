Play

Castillo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

It's surprising Castillo is sitting out Tuesday against left-hander Drew Pomeranz given his .979 OPS against lefties this year, but less so when considering he went just 1-for-18 (.056) with nine strikeouts over his last six starts. Caleb Joseph will get the nod behind the plate in Castillo's place.

