Orioles' Welington Castillo: Hits bench Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.
After starting three times in the Orioles' last four games and going 2-for-11 with a home run, Castillo will cede catching duties to Caleb Joseph in the series finale. Manager Buck Showalter has deployed a timeshare behind the plate since early July, and that should only continue over the final month and a half of the season with the Orioles out of the mix for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Launches 11th home run Saturday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Will split catcher starts with Joseph•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...