Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

After starting three times in the Orioles' last four games and going 2-for-11 with a home run, Castillo will cede catching duties to Caleb Joseph in the series finale. Manager Buck Showalter has deployed a timeshare behind the plate since early July, and that should only continue over the final month and a half of the season with the Orioles out of the mix for a playoff spot.