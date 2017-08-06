Orioles' Welington Castillo: Hits bench Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.
As manager Buck Showalter suggested days earlier, Castillo and Caleb Joseph are set to share duties behind the plate the rest of the season, so it comes as no surprise that Castillo will hit the bench for the sixth time in 11 games. While Castillo has been extremely productive in part-time duty since the All-Star break, his overall fantasy value will decline now that he has fewer opportunities to make an impact in the counting stats categories.
